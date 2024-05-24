Hometown Hero Earns Pre-Draft Workout With Kings
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th and 45th picks in June's 2024 NBA Draft, as they continue to host prospects for workouts to get an idea of who will be the best fit come draft night. After meeting with ten of the draft's top prospects last week, the Kings now look toward their second-round selection.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham reports that the Kings will host a workout with Illinois Fighting Illini F Coleman Hawkins on Friday after the Sacramento native bolstered one of the most impressive combined of the second-round prospects.
Hawkins, 22, is a talented 6-foot-10 forward who plays with aggression on both sides of the ball and could be a great stretch-four in the Kings system if they lean his way on draft night. The talented forward averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 stocks per game with 45.1/36.9/79.2 shooting splits in 35 games during his senior year at Illinois.
Hawkins joins Duke Blue Devils G Jared McCain as the standouts in this class from Sacramento, as the two will certainly be Kings fan favorites on draft night. The Kings will likely have the opportunity to snag McCain with the 13th pick and Hawkins with the 45th if they want to bring in the hometown heroes, and both prospects have the potential to be great.
If the Kings are looking to add a talented wing who can rebound, score, and defend, taking Coleman in the second round could be the right move.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!