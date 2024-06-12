Kings Host Underrated Kentucky Wing for a Pre-Draft Workout
With reports circulating about the Sacramento Kings trading the 13th-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft for more win-now talent, many fans have begun questioning if the Kings will even be selecting a rookie in the first round this year.
Last offseason, the Kings held the 24th-overall pick but dealt it on draft night and did not make their first selection until they took guard Colby Jones with the 34th pick. The Kings could put themselves in a similar situation this year as they hold picks 13 and 45.
It seems as if Sacramento is preparing for that scenario, as they are hosting many second-round or undrafted projected prospects for pre-draft workouts.
Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports that the Kings brought in a handful of prospects for pre-draft workouts, including Kentucky Wildcats wing Justin Edwards among three other names. FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported how the Kings brought in three other prospects in the past few days as well.
Edwards is the only prospect brought in who is projected to be drafted, but he is right in the range of Sacramento's second-round pick. Especially if the Kings make just one selection on draft night, they could be on the hunt for undrafted free agents, which would explain the surplus of lower-tiered prospects coming in for workouts.
Kentucky's Justin Edwards could be the ideal prospect for the Kings with pick 45, as the athletic wing has even received a Malik Monk comparison from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. If the Kings trade their first-round pick, that does not mean their draft is over. Keep an eye out for pick 45 and undrafted free agents.
