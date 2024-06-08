Report: Kings' Sasha Vezenkov Wants Out of Sacramento
Sacramento Kings forward Sasha Vezenkov has reportedly informed the team that he will not return for the second year of his contract according to Mihalis Stefanou of eurohoops.net.
Vezenkov, 28, signed with the Kings in the 2023 offseason on a three-year, $20 million contract with the first two years guaranteed. The Bulgarian wing appeared in 42 games in his first season in the NBA, averaging 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and .5 assists off the bench.
It was an underwhelming introductory season as Vezenkov did not start a single game under head coach Mike Brown. An lingering lower leg injury kept Vezenkov sidelined for nearly half the season as he now aims for either a trade out of California's capital or a return to Europe.
The 6-foot-9 forward still has one guaranteed year on his contract, but it is possible the Kings and general manager Monte McNair opt to waive him. If Vezenkov does make a return overseas he will be a highly sought-after player, bearing the 2023 EuroLeauge MVP award to his name.
The Kings have yet to release any official statements regarding Vezenkov's status with the team, but it looks like he could be on his way out before the 2024-25 campaign tips off.
