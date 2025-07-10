How To Watch Kings, Magic Summer League Game
The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic debut tonight in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas as one of seven games slated for the day.
Neither team has a top-tier rookie, but both teams bring intriguing players into the matchup that could play key roles next season as the Kings look to get back in the playoffs and the Magic take the next step to contend in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Kings vs. Magic:
- Date: 7/10/25
- Tipoff: 4:30 PM PT
- Channel: NBA TV, ESPN+
The Kings come into the game with two rookies ready to contribute now in Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. As older rookies, tonight will be telling to see how ready they are to help out right away next season.
Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals on 49.6% shooting from the field and 37.7% from the last season at Colorado State. He showed the ability to affect the game in a multitude of ways, and could have a key roatational spot behind DeMar DeRozan next season for the Kings.
Raynaud averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 46.7% shooting from the field and 34.7% from at Stanford last year. At 7-foot-1, he has the potential to be a stretch big that the Kings haven't had in years.
Sacramento also has second-year players Devin Carter, Isaiah Crawford, and Isaac Jones who will be showing off what they've worked on this offseason, and undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell, who is a 6-foot-11 defensive-minded big. The Kings may not have a true young prospect, but they have ample players who are trying to prove that they can help the Kings next season.
The Magic come into the game with the 25th pick in the draft in Jase Richardson, who averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and 41.2% from three last year at Michigan State.
At 19 years old and coming out of his freshman season of college, Richardson presents a drastic contrast to the Kings' Summer League roster.
Second-year forward Tristan da Silva will also be suiting up for the Magic, and he brings arguably the most NBA experience into tonight's game. He played in 74 games last year in his rookie season for Orlando, averaging 22.0 minutes per game, and ended up starting 38 games as the Magic battled injuries.
Da Silve averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 41.2% shooting from the field and 33.5% from three last season. He should present a good matchup for Sacramento and Clifford. At 6-foot-8, he and the Kings' rookie may not line up next to each other, but for a Kings team that is lacking forward depth, Clifford may find himself in that type of matchup throughout the season.
Summer League may not mean anything in the long run, but especially in the first game, it's an exciting time to see young players make their debuts or get bigger roles in the exhibition games.