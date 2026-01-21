Raptors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21
The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings will both be on the second half of a back-to-back after seeing different results last night.
The Raptors got back on track with an upset blowout win at Golden State, while the Kings lost by 13 to the Heat. Sacramento is looking to wrap up this seven-game homestand on a high note after winning the first four and dropping the last two.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors -5.5 (-118)
- Kings +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -218
- Kings: +180
Total
- 224.5 (Over -116/Under -107)
Raptors vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBCSCA
- Raptors record: 26-19
- Kings record: 12-32
Raptors vs. Kings Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- RJ Barrett – questionable
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
- Ja’Kobe Walter – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
Kings Injury Report
- Keegan Murray – out
Raptors vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Russell Westbrook has been getting stronger as the season moves along. He averaged 11.8 points per game in October, 14.1 in November, 16.2 in December, and now 18.1 in 11 January games. His rebound and assist numbers have fluctuated as well, giving him 6.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on the season.
Westbrook had 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting, plus seven assists and two rebounds, last night against the Heat. Some might think that he’ll slow down on a back-to-back, but he had 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists last week against the Lakers after playing 33:49 against Houston the night before.
The veteran has 29+ PRA in six straight games, eight of his last 10, and 13 of his last 16 contests. The Raptors may keep him from a high ceiling, but 29 PRA is within reach.
Raptors vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have trended to the under this season, and tired legs should result in another lower-scoring game tonight in Sacramento.
The Raptors are 27-18 to the under, including 14-8 on the road, with Sacramento going 24-20 to the under and 14-10 at home.
Toronto may have put up 145 points last night, but I don’t see another high output like that tonight in Sacramento.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-107)
