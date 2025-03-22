Kings-Bucks Injury Report: Antetokounmpo, Sabonis Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Both teams have been streaky recently, and are likely desperate for a win. The Kings have lost five of their last seven, while the Bucks have lost five of their last eight.
The Kings and Bucks both have the talent to compete with any team in the NBA, but some of that elite talent will be unavailable for Saturday's cross-conference matchup.
Each team has released their injury reports for Saturday's game in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Isaac Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (ankle)
Milwaukee Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - PROBABLE (patella)
Jamaree Bouyea - OUT (G League two-way)
Damian Lillard - OUT (calf)
Bobby Portis - OUT (suspension)
Jericho Sims - OUT (thumb)
Gary Trent Jr. - PROBABLE (patella)
Stanley Udume - OUT (G League two-way)
The Bucks have listed stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the injury report, although the two-time MVP forward is expected to suit up. Lillard has been ruled out due to right calf soreness, while Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to right patella tendinopathy.
The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis due to a right ankle sprain, which has sidelined him for the past two games and he will now miss his third straight.
The Kings and Bucks are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Saturday night in Sacramento.
