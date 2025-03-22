Inside The Kings

Kings-Bucks Injury Report: Antetokounmpo, Sabonis Statuses Revealed

The Sacramento Kings will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night with a star-studded injury report.

Logan Struck

Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Both teams have been streaky recently, and are likely desperate for a win. The Kings have lost five of their last seven, while the Bucks have lost five of their last eight.

The Kings and Bucks both have the talent to compete with any team in the NBA, but some of that elite talent will be unavailable for Saturday's cross-conference matchup.

Each team has released their injury reports for Saturday's game in Sacramento.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with guard Damian Lillard (0)
Jan 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with guard Damian Lillard (0) after scoring a basket in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings:

Isaac Jones - OUT (G League two-way)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo - PROBABLE (patella)

Jamaree Bouyea - OUT (G League two-way)

Damian Lillard - OUT (calf)

Bobby Portis - OUT (suspension)

Jericho Sims - OUT (thumb)

Gary Trent Jr. - PROBABLE (patella)

Stanley Udume - OUT (G League two-way)

The Bucks have listed stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the injury report, although the two-time MVP forward is expected to suit up. Lillard has been ruled out due to right calf soreness, while Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to right patella tendinopathy.

The Kings have ruled out star center Domantas Sabonis due to a right ankle sprain, which has sidelined him for the past two games and he will now miss his third straight.

The Kings and Bucks are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Saturday night in Sacramento.

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News