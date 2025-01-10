Kings-Celtics Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Jayson Tatum
The Sacramento Kings (18-19) put their winning streak on the line against the defending champion Boston Celtics (27-10).
Boston, winners of four of their last five games, are one of the most dynamic teams in the league. They have countless players who can carry them on any given night, but Jayson Tatum leads the way with 28.1 points per contest.
For the matchup of the game, slowing down Tatum alone may not be enough to get it done, but it's a great place to start. The best person for that job is none other than Keegan Murray.
Season stats:
Keegan Murray: 11.7 PTS | 7.4 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.8 BLK | 41.4 FG% | 30.2 3P%
Jayson Tatum: 28.1 PTS | 9.2 REB | 5.5 AST | 1.3 STL | 0.5 BLK | 46.3 FG% | 36.2 3P%
No one is going to truly shut down Jayson Tatum. He's one of the best scorers in the NBA and there's a reason he's a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. But for a Kings team that lacks size to match up against the Celtics, Murray will have to be on his defensive game to do his best to slow Tatum down.
One of the worst ways to start this game would be for Murray to get into foul trouble. With limited options to back him up, they'll not only need his defense but also his three-point shooting in a potential shootout in Boston.
Murray's shot has come around since his recent return from injury, as he's made 7 of his 14 threes in his last two games. It's a small sample size, but the third-year forward getting his shot back would do wonders for the Sacramento Kings.
While Tatum gets most attention for his scoring, he's also one of the best rebounding wings in the league, an area that Murray has also grown this year. Their battle on the boards could be another defining stat for the night, especially with Murray coming off of a 12 rebound (5 offensive) performance against the Miami Heat.
Stat predictions:
Keegan Murray: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Jayson Tatum: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
