Kings-Celtics Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs Derrick White
The Sacramento Kings (35-35) continue their seven-game homestand against the defending champion Boston Celtics (52-19) tonight at the Golden 1 Center.
In a game filled with injury-related questions, the Kings look to get back in the win column as the fight for the final two Play-In spots looks more up for grabs than ever. With stars questionable or already out for tonight's game, the key matchup is up in the air.
Jayson Tatum vs Keegan Murray is a great choice as a perenial MVP candidate goes up agains the Kings best defender. Jaylen Brown is questionable and could be the key matchup every single game. But for tonight, we look to the guards. One of which the Kings will need to have a big game, and the other who doesn't need to score to contribute to winning (but can lead a team on any given night).
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 43.8 3P%
- Derrick White: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.2 FG%, 38.6 3P%
Going against the defending champion Celtics, who own the third-best net rating this season, second-best offense, and fifth-best defense, the Kings will need to score in bunches tonight.
One of the best candidates to do so is Zach LaVine, who is coming off two straight poor shooting nights where he combined to shoot 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.
Three-pointers are going to be hard to come by tonight for the Kings, as the Celtics hold opponents to 35.1% shooting from beyond the arc, tied for the fifth-lowest mark in the league. That means Sacramento may have to take and make tough contested shots, a specialty for LaVine.
On the flipside, the Kings will have to have their own three-point defense at the top of their gameplan, going against the league leader in three-point attempts in the Boston Celtics.
Boston takes 48.2 threes per game (1st) and makes them at a 37% clip (6th). That combo lands them at the top of the league with 17.8 made threes per contest.
While Derrick White is known for his all-around game, he has the capability to take over a game from beyond the arc all on his own. He is taking a career-high 9.1 threes per game, tied for 7th most in the association.
White gets overshadowed by the likes of Tatum and Brown, but he's the exact type of player every team in the league would love to have, and the type of player who routinely kills the Kings.
Sacramento loves to load up their defense against the opponent's star player, and if they choose to go that route against Tatum, and Brown if he plays, they'll have to be on the lookout for the Celtics' star role player in White.
Stat predictions:
Zach LaVine: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
Derrick White: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
