Jaylen Brown's Injury Status for Celtics vs Kings
The Boston Celtics are traveling to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, setting up an exciting cross-conference matchup between two of the league's top offenses.
The Celtics have won five consecutive games and ten of their last 11 heading into Monday's matchup. Despite winning five straight games, star forward Jaylen Brown has only played in one of them. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has missed three consecutive and four of the last five, but he could suit up on Monday night.
The Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as questionable for Monday's game due to right knee posterior impingement.
The Celtics are still 12-3 when Brown sits this season, but they are certainly a more dangerous team when he is on the floor. Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season, but shooting a career-low 31.6% from beyond the arc.
In January, the Kings handily beat the Celtics in Boston 114-97, but Brown dropped a game-high 28 points and 5 assists in a losing effort. Sacramento has already shown they can beat this Celtics team but would gain a significant advantage if Brown has to sit.
The Kings are dealing with some injuries of their own, as Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are both listed as questionable, making for an interesting matchup on Monday with both teams banged up.
The Kings and Celtics are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Monday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!