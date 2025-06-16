Kings' Fallout from Blockbuster Magic-Grizzlies Deal
The Orlando Magic shocked the NBA world by trading for Desmond Bane on Sunday, sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for the sharpshooting guard.
While the Kings weren't involved in the trade, much like the rest of the league, there will be ramifications from the swap that trickle down to Sacramento. From possible trade targets for the Magic to the Kings dealing with other teams, here are three takeaways on how the blockbuster trade affects the Kings.
1. Malik Monk Destination off the Table?
A popular trade destination in mock trades this offseason for Malik Monk has been the Orlando Magic. The Magic were tied to Monk last offseason when he was a free agent, and just went through a season where it was clear they needed more offensive talent around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
But with the addition of Bane, and the unloading of so many picks, a follow-up deal for Monk seems unlikely at this point in the offseason.
The Magic still have some attractive pieces in Anthony Black and Tristan Da Silva, but it's likely that the Kings could get a better return for Monk from another team. Monk is talented and can fit on almost any NBA roster, but mark a team that made sense for the electric guard off the list.
2. Two Kings Trade Targets Staying in Memphis
Two other popular ideas this offseason has been the Kings trading for Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ja Morant. As a shot blocking four who can step out and shoot the three, Jackson Jr. seems like the perfect fit next to Domantas Sabonis, and Morant fits the mold of the franchise point guard that the Kings are searching for.
But after the Grizzlies traded Bane, reports are that they are looking to keep their two All-Stars in Jackson Jr. and Morant.
That means that the Kings will have to continue their search for a defensive anchor and point guard elsewhere as the Grizzlies retool.
3. Setting the Market
As the first major trade of the offseason, this will likely set the market for upcoming trades. It may be a one off, but four first round picks and a pick swap is a high price to pay for someone who has never been an All-Star in Bane.
This could either hurt or help the Kings, depending on which direction they would like to go. If the Kings are trying to bring in another star to reshape their roster, it makes their life more challenging. But if they want to move off of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis, it should help raise their value.
The Kings could get an overhaul of picks or assets from just one trade if they choose to go in that direction. Bane has a better contract than both LaVine and Sabonis, but it's hard to argue that he's more talented than either of Sacramento's stars.
At the end of the day, everything comes down to fit, and the Magic clearly thought Bane was the perfect fit to help them compete for a championship. If there's another team that feels that way about anyone in Sacramento, don't be surprised if Scott Perry makes the move to trade off players at a high price in the right deal.