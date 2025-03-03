Kings-Mavericks Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis Statuses
The Sacramento Kings have won three consecutive games, and they are heading into a huge matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Mavericks have not been as hot, losing three of their last four, but Monday's matchup has huge playoff implications.
As it stands, the Kings and Mavericks are tied for ninth place in the Western Conference at 31-28 and 32-29, respectively. Both teams sit just half of a game behind the Clippers, Warriors, and Timberwolves, who are all tied for sixth place. This five-team group is practically just a battle for sixth place, as everyone is looking to dodge the Play-In Tournament.
The Kings and Mavericks have each released their injury reports for Monday's matchup, which features some big stars.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (G League assignment)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (hamstring)
Dallas Mavericks:
Anthony Davis - OUT (adductor)
Daniel Gafford - OUT (knee)
Dereck Lively II - OUT (ankle)
Caleb Martin - OUT (hip)
P.J. Washington - OUT (ankle)
The Mavericks continue to have a severely damaged frontcourt, with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington all ruled out for Monday's game. The Kings will be without star center Domantas Sabonis, which evens the playing field a bit, but the Mavericks have had a tough time making up for all of their injuries.
The last time these two teams met, Kings star DeMar DeRozan erupted for 42 points and hit the game-winner in overtime to lift Sacramento to a road win in Dallas. With Sabonis sidelined, the Kings will certainly need their other stars, like DeRozan, to step up and steal another one in Dallas.
The Kings and Mavericks tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST in Dallas on Monday.
