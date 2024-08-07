Kings Rank Bottom Half in NBA Offseason West Power Rankings
The Sacramento Kings added six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason, yet the majority of media continues to count them out.
While the addition of DeRozan raises concerns about Sacramento's defensive trouble and lack of length in the frontcourt, the Kings undoubtedly improved in the offseason and are in a good position to make a playoff push in the 2024-25 season.
The Kings found themselves in the eighth spot in the latest Western Conference offseason power rankings by Josh Schuhmann of NBA.com.
Sacramento's placement is not horrible, but many Kings fans will likely argue that they should be higher, especially ahead of their NorCal buddies in the Golden State Warriors.
The Kings came one win short of a 2024 playoff berth, but losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament (and five other times across the season), was the harsh conclusion to their disappointing season.
NBA's Josh Schuhmann raises one important question for the Kings: Does DeRozan fit here?
Schuhmann does not necessarily bash the addition of DeRozan, but more questions how they will use his strengths while maintaining their impressive ball movement. DeRozan is an isolation-heavy wing, but his playmaking is one of the more underrated aspects of his game.
DeRozan is an average defender and below-average three-point shooter, two areas the Kings were likely aiming to upgrade this offseason but failed to. While DeRozan was not the most expected or logical addition for Sacramento, his offensive capabilities will add even more firepower to the Kings' high-level offense that was at the top of the league just two years ago.
The Kings certainly still need to prove doubters wrong heading into next season, but the addition of DeRozan brings them one step closer to title contention. The Kings have not won a playoff series since 2004, so until they prove they can win in the postseason, it is hard to argue their low spot in the NBA's power rankings.
