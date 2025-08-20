Kings Receive Rising Star Guard in NBA Trade Idea With 76ers
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report floated a trade idea between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers, one that would send rising young guard Jared McCain and veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. to Sacramento in exchange for Keegan Murray.
On the surface, the Kings receiving a promising guard like McCain is an intriguing scenario. Drafted 16th overall in 2024, McCain impressed during his short rookie season before a torn meniscus ended his year in December. Despite appearing in only 23 games, he still finished seventh in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.
The Duke product was billed as a catch-and-shoot specialist, but quickly showed more to his game, averaging 15.3 points per contest and shooting 38.3 percent from three on nearly six attempts per game. His scoring versatility and efficiency give him the look of a future starter.
From Philadelphia’s perspective, moving McCain makes sense. The Sixers’ backcourt is crowded with rookie lottery pick VJ Edgecombe and restricted free agent Quentin Grime, both pushing for minutes next to Tyrese Maxey. Combine that with the franchise’s win-now approach around Joel Embiid and Paul George, and McCain becomes more useful as a trade asset than a developmental piece.
Would the Kings do this trade?
For the Kings, however, this deal raises real concerns. Keegan Murray isn’t just another name in the rotation or a trade asset to be dangled in front of other teams. Murray is one of Sacramento’s most valuable (if not the most valuable) long-term pieces.
Since entering the league in 2022, Murray has developed into a solid secondary option on offense and a true wing stopper on defense. Murray is a reliable two-way forward, and his blend of size, defense, and shooting is exactly what the Kings need. In fact, Murray is one of the best examples of the type of player every NBA team covets.
Sacramento has enough questions in its backcourt as it is. Dennis Schröder is currently penciled in as the starting point guard, and Russell Westbrook continues to be linked as a free-agent target. Adding McCain to that mix would only crowd the guard rotation further, while subtracting Murray would strip the team of one of its most dependable wings. In a Western Conference loaded with length and firepower on the perimeter, that’s a trade-off the Kings can’t afford to make.
There’s also the bigger picture. Murray has been considered part of the Kings’ core since the moment he was drafted, and his age, contract situation, and steady improvement all point to him being a cornerstone for the next several seasons. Moving him now, just as he’s coming into his prime, would send the wrong message about Sacramento’s long-term plans.
McCain is a talented young guard and has the potential to be a strong NBA starter. But for the Kings, the cost is too steep. Keegan Murray remains too important to the present and future of the franchise to be moved in a deal like this, no matter how promising the return may look.