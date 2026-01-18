Kings vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Lists Multiple Starters

The Sacramento Kings currently have the NBA's second-longest winning streak at four games, and they will be looking to get their fifth straight on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fortunately for the Kings, three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis returned from a two-month injury absence in their win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, but they are still not at 100 percent.

Kings play without two best defenders

The Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season, and an injury to Keegan Murray will keep that trend going for at least another game. Murray remains sidelined for Sunday's matchup, while Keon Ellis has also been downgraded to out for his second straight game. The Kings' full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Keon Ellis - OUT (left knee soreness)

Murray and Ellis are Sacramento's two best on-ball defenders, but they managed to beat the Wizards while they were both sidelined in their last game. Murray, especially, has proven to be one of Sacramento's most impactful players, but they are now 8-15 without him on the season, compared to 4-15 when he plays.

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As long as the Kings do not make any major trades before Murray returns, it will be very interesting to see what this team looks like at full strength. In theory, if they are playing this well over the last four games without him, can they be a successful team with the league's easiest schedule and everyone healthy?

Trail Blazers deal with several key injuries

The Trail Blazers have had some success of their own recently, winning nine of their last 12 games to improve to 21-22 on the season. However, they are very banged up heading into Sunday's game in Sacramento. Portland's full injury report:

Deni Avdija - QUESTIONABLE (low back strain)

Jerami Grant - DOUBTFUL (left Achilles injury management)

Jrue Holiday - DOUBTFUL (right calf injury management)

Robert Williams III - DOUBTFUL (left knee injury management)

Scoot Henderson - OUT (left hamstring tear)

Damian Lillard - OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Kris Murray - OUT (lumbar strain)

Matisse Thybulle - OUT (right knee tendinopathy)

Blake Wesley - OUT (right foot fracture)

The Trail Blazers could be without four players who have each started ten or more games this season, most notably, star forward Deni Avdija.

Avdija has broken out as an All-Star and All-NBA candidate this season, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. If he is out for Sunday's game, the Kings will undoubtedly have the advantage over a shorthanded Portland team, but even if he suits up, Sacramento will have a chance to come out with a win.

It is also worth noting that both Keegan and Kris Murray are ruled out for Sunday's game, meaning there will be no battle of the twins in Sacramento this time around.

The Kings and Trail Blazers are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday, as the Kings will look to capture their fifth straight win.

