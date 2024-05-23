Kings’ Sabonis Earns All-NBA Third Team Honors
The Sacramento Kings may have missed the playoffs but a silver lining remains after a rough season. Superstar big man Domantas Sabonis was placed on the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday night after a record-breaking year.
Sabonis set the modern NBA record for most consecutive games with a double-double by recording 61 straight. The Lithuanian legend averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in Sacramento while leading the league in rebounds.
Listed below are the fellow third team members who joined Sabonis:
- LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers
- Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors
- Tyrese Haliburton | Indiana Pacers
- Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns
Ranking in the top 15 of all NBA players in a season is no feat to overlook. This marks the second straight year that Sabonis has earned himself a spot on the NBA's third team. Domas was given one first-place vote, 16 second-place votes, and 51 third-place votes for a total of 104 points. He fell well short of second-team honors despite career-high numbers.
Sabonis is now owed a $1.3 million bonus for making an All-NBA team – money that's well deserved for being the glue of this Kings organization. After landing in Sacramento over two years ago, it's clear that the trade with the Pacers has benefited both teams. Sabonis earned the 13th most total points in All-NBA voting with Haliburton earning the 14th most.
This accomplishment should bring more credibility to Sabonis' name and help him garner some respect from fans unfamiliar with his game. The Kings will look to bring in some extra help for Domas this offseason as the team hopes to climb back into the playoffs.
