Domantas Sabonis Set To Represent Lithuania in 2024 Olympics
While Sacramento Kings' star point guard De'Aaron Fox did not make the cut to play with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sacramento could still have representation in the world-renowned games. Kings' star big man Domantas Sabonis will suit up for Lithuania in this summer's tournament, Lithuanian head coach Kazys Maksvytis announced, per EuroHoops.
Sabonis will be joined by New Orleans Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas on the Lithuanian national team, just months after Valanciunas and New Orleans ended Sacramento's season in the Play-In Tournament.
Sabonis missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup after dealing with injuries toward the end of the 2022-23 NBA season but will suit up a year later to represent his national squad.
The Kings' star center is coming off a historic year, averaging 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, leading the league in double-doubles, triple-doubles, and rebounds. Lithuania surely hopes that Sabonis can extend his career season into the summer Olympics and that there are no hard feelings between the Lithuanian teammates Sabonis and Valanciunas.
Before punching their ticket to Paris, Lithuania must compete in the FIBA Olympics Qualifying tournament in early July, where they must get through Ivory Coast and Mexico to advance to the qualifying game. In that championship-like game, they would face Italy, Puerto Rico, or Bahrain, where the winner moves on to the Olympics.
If Sacramento fans are looking for a way to cheer on the Kings this off-season, turning into Lithuania fans for the summer will do the job.
