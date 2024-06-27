Kings Sign UDFA Isaiah Crawford to Two-Way Deal
The Sacramento Kings traded away the 45th overall pick to the Toronto Raptors so they did not make any noise in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. But, the Kings are already active on the undrafted free agent market.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Kings are signing Louisiana Tech Bulldogs forward Isaiah Crawford to a two-way deal.
Crawford, 22, is a 6-foot-6 forward with a 7-foot wingspan. The senior averaged 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game with 48.5/41.4/72.8 shooting splits. The all-around wing has a nice touch around the rim with impressive footwork, but his improved outside shot gives him some versatility.
Crawford lacks as a playmaker and shot creator, but a good amount of his shot attempts come in the post. His length and athleticism make him a versatile defender, and his 3.8 stocks per game as a senior was there to show for it. Crawford earned Conference USA Player and Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Since the Kings did not make a selection in the second round, taking a chance on Crawford with one of their two-way contract spots is not much of a risk. The versatile forward tore the ACL in the same knee twice in college, so he could eventually be an effective piece if he stays healthy.
