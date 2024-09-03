Kings Star Reacts to USC Football Highlight Catch vs. LSU
The Sacramento Kings are loaded with former Kentucky Wildcats, but two offseason additions have started a new potential clique in the locker room. After trading for DeMar DeRozan and signing Jordan McLaughlin, the Kings have a tandem of USC Trojans alumni.
DeRozan is one of the biggest supporters of his former university, even spending time at USC's Galen Center to get in offseason workouts.
USC's football program had a challenging week one matchup against the acclaimed LSU Tigers, and the highly-anticipated Sunday night matchup did not disappoint.
USC star wide receiver Kyson Hudson had one of the most impressive catches you will ever see across the sport, along with a crucial grab that set up the game-winning touchdown.
Hudson's one-handed grab in the second quarter put the world on notice, as the must-see highlight was truly incredible. The talented receiver followed it up with a crucial bobbling grab as he was getting hit to cap off their two-minute drill to win the game.
Hudson got the attention of many fans across the country, including Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan.
The USC Junior receiver finished with five catches for 83 yards, already seeing a multitude of the production he saw his first two seasons.
As a Sophomore, Hudson had just 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown through the entire season and is now on the national stage thanks to a career game against LSU.
DeRozan continues to show his USC fandom and his support for his alma mater and Kyron Hudson is another reason why his first career stint with a California franchise is so important.
