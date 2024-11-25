Kings Star Receives Major Injury Update vs. Thunder
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk intends to make his return to the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night (per Chris Haynes | X). The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up from last season has missed seven straight games with an ankle injury.
Monk, who is in his third year with the Kings after signing a new contract this past summer, is a key piece to Sacramento's success. His ability to attack the rim and create opportunities for his teammates cannot be overlooked along with his late-game clutch gene. Monk's expected return comes at the perfect time as the Kings are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
In Sunday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Kings' bench only put up nine total points. In his first few games this season, Monk averaged 12.6 points by himself off the bench. His availability in Mike Brown's rotation is key to the team's success, especially because he allows scorers De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan to earn some rest during games.
Monk will warm up with the team during the pre-game shootaround and go from there. If he is given the green light, the Kings might have an opportunity to take down the top dog in the Western Conference. The Thunder currently sit at 12-4 but have lost two of their last three games, showing some signs of vulnerability.
In his last game against the Thunder, Monk dropped 26 points along with four rebounds and five assists while shooting 60% from three. Any attempt to replicate that performance would go a long way for a Kings team looking to climb back to an even 9-9 record.
