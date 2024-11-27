Kings-Timberwolves Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Julius Randle
When the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off on Sacramento’s opening night, it was a matchup between two Western Conference hopefuls. Now as they face off a quarter into the season, it’s a matchup between the 11th and 12th-seeded teams in the West.
Both teams need a win tonight with the Kings on a four-game losing streak and Minnesota on a three-game skid.
The Timberwolves are one of the bigger teams in the league, making tonight’s matchup between Keegan Murray and Julius Randle the marquee matchup of the game.
Season stats:
- Keegan Murray: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 AST, 8.2 REB, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 29.5 3P%
- Julius Randle: 21.8 PTS, 4.1 AST, 6.6 REB, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%
Keegan Murray spent the offseason gaining muscle and bulking up to play the power-forward spot. The Timberwolves are arguably the most fitting team for that transition between Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.
Randle’s numbers are down slightly from his time in New York, but his efficiency is up from last year. His field goal percentage has risen from 47.2 percent and his three-point shooting from 31.1 percent.
Keegan on the other hand is struggling to find his rhythm this season. His three-point shooting has dipped below thirty percent and he looks unsure of what to do at times with the ball in his hands.
Going against Randle will be a tough matchup for the third-year wing, but he should have the mobility advantage tonight. There’s no question that Julius will be aggressive and looking for his own shot. It will be up to Keegan not only to stop him on defense but also to attack on offense.
