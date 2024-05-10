Kings Welcome a Star Wing in Newest Mock Draft
The Sacramento Kings are approaching the NBA Draft, something that's become ever so important for a team looking to recollect themselves after failing to make the playoffs.
As the draft approaches, plenty of analysts are taking a stab at guessing where players will end up. CBS insider Gary Parrish released his newest mock draft on Thursday with the Kings picking from the number 13 slot.
Parrish predicts Sacramento to take Colorado guard Cody Williams, brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. Cody, 19, was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school and spent one season with the Buffaloes before declaring for the NBA Draft.
Williams averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in his freshman season while shooting an efficient 41.5% from beyond the arc. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Williams brings elite size to the court as a guard. The Kings ran a sort of "small ball" lineup last season and could be looking to add some length to the backcourt.
It's unclear what direction Sacramento general manager Monte McNair wants to take in the draft, especially with the lingering decision of Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk. If Monk decides to leave, it would be likely for the Kings to add a threat to the backcourt as a replacement.
Other names have floated around the Kings' organization, including Sacramento native Jared McCain. There's plenty to be decided in the team's front office, but it may depend on the results of the NBA Draft Lottery that's set to take place in a few days.
The lottery results will come live from Chicago on May 12th at 12 p.m. PST.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!