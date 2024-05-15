Malik Monk Predicted To Get Near $100 Million in Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings have one glaring concern this offseason: the inevitable departure of star sixth man Malik Monk. Monk is a pending unrestricted free agent, but the most the Kings can offer him to stay is $78 million over four years.
Monk has many reasons to consider staying in Sacramento, but the money is not one of them. Bleacher Reports' Grant Hughes predicts Monk will get "very close to $100 million" in free agency, much more than the Kings can offer.
"The scoring-starved Orlando Magic should be in the mix for his services, with the desperate Detroit Pistons also likely to be interested. The Toronto Raptors have a void at the 2, and the San Antonio Spurs should be chasing anyone who can both shoot and pass." Hughes writes, "All of them will run the risk of spending big on a player coming off a career season in a contract year, but the competition is still going to juice up Monk's price well beyond Sacramento's range."
There will be many suitors for Monk in free agency, especially as Sacramento's sixth man comes off a career-best season. Monk averaged career-highs in points (15.4) and assists (5.1) per game on his way to finishing just three first-place votes away from the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
The Kings are expected to do everything in their power to retain Monk this summer, but there is over a $20 million difference between what Sacramento can offer and what Monk will likely get elsewhere. If Monk walks, the Kings will have a clear void to fill this offseason, but they will not be able to replace what Monk provides to the franchise.
