Kings-Wizards Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Kyle Kuzma
The Sacramento Kings (21-20) got back in the win column on Thursday against the Houston Rockets and continue their homestand against the struggling Washington Wizards (6-34).
The Wizards have lost nine straight games and took on the Golden State Warriors last night, but you never know in the NBA. One of the players capable of carrying the Wizards to victory is none other than the oft-rumored Kyle Kuzma.
Season stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.1 PTS | 7.3 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.8 BLK | 42.4 FG% | 32.4 3P%
- Kyle Kuzma 14.4 PTS | 5.2 REB | 2.5 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.2 BLK | 43.6 FG% | 26.5 3P%
Kuzma has been linked to the Kings for years; Long enough that it is pretty amazing that he's never donned a Kings uniform.
He's having a down year, seeing his points per game drop from 22.2 last season to 14.4 this season. His shooting efficiency, rebounding, and passing have all dropped as well.
Even with his struggles this year, Kuzma has a history of lighting up the Kings. He scored 31 and 27 points in two games last season against Sacramento on 55.3% from the field and 46.2% from three.
For the Kings, Keegan Murray has continued one of the best stretches of basketball in his early career.
We've seen Keegan Murray, the three-point shooter (his rookie season). We've seen Keegan Murray elite wing defender (early this season). But we haven't seen Keegan Murray, an elite 3&D player. That is until now.
Shooting 47.7% from deep the last six games with continued high-level defense and rebounding, things appear to be coming together for the young wing in his third season.
Stat predictions:
Keegan Murray: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK
Kyle Kuzma: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!