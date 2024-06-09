Malik Monk Labeled a Top Free Agent To Find New Home
The 2024 NBA free agency class is filled with stars like LeBron James, Paul George, and James Harden, but franchises will find gems further down the list. Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is deemed a top-ten free agent this offseason, but his popularity on the market could come at the expense of the Californian franchise.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz compiled the "biggest flight risks" in the upcoming free agency class, naming Monk as one of the top free agents most likely to leave their team.
The most the Kings can offer Monk in free agency is $78 million over four years, but the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up is expected to be valued north of $100 million by other franchises. Monk made it clear after the season that money was not everything in his decision, as the game-changing guard likely wants to remain on a competitive squad.
Swartz lists three franchises as potential new homes for Monk: the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets. These teams might be able to offer Monk the money he wants, but the Magic are the lone team of the three that is competitive enough to fit his needs.
Monk has given words of assurance that Sacramento is the right place for him and the Kings will surely do all they can to keep him, but ultimately it will be in the hands of the 26-year-old guard if he is willing to take less money to return.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!