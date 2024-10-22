NBA 2024-25 Western Conference Predictions: Kings Rise, Clippers Fall
The NBA 2024-25 season kicks off on Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers.
Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Western Conference was as competitive as ever, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets each winning 57 games to top the conference, but the Dallas Mavericks ultimately punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.
With another crazy year expected out of the West, here is how we predict the conference to shake out ahead of the 2024-25 season:
1. Oklahoma City Thunder, 62-20
2. Minnesota Timberwolves, 57-25
3. Phoenix Suns, 53-29
4. Denver Nuggets, 53-29
5. Dallas Mavericks, 51-31
6. Sacramento Kings, 49-33
7. Memphis Grizzlies, 48-34
8. New Orleans Pelicans, 46-36
9. Houston Rockets, 43-39
10. Los Angeles Lakers, 43-39
11. Golden State Warriors, 42-40
12. San Antonio Spurs, 39-43
13. Los Angeles Clippers, 33-49
14. Utah Jazz, 31-51
15. Portland Trail Blazers, 23-59
After a successful 2023-24 season of surprising the league by winning 57 games and securing the one-seed, Oklahoma City somehow had the best offseason of any NBA team. Adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein is unbelievable, as the Thunder have put themselves in a position to be the title favorites out of the West.
The Sacramento Kings had a good offseason themselves, adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to an already talented roster. Putting DeRozan next to stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is a recipe for success, and 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown should be able to take this team back to the postseason.
The Los Angeles Clippers are the biggest fallers after winning 51 games and securing the four-seed last season. The Clippers are full of disaster after losing Paul George in the offseason. An injured Kawhi Leonard and aging James Harden will not necessarily lead to wins for this L.A. squad.
We expect another entertaining season across the NBA, especially in the Western Conference.
