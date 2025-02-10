NBA Fans React to Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Kings-Mavericks
After winning their first game with their post-trade deadline roster, the Sacramento Kings head into a huge road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Mavericks made a huge change ahead of the deadline, trading franchise guard Luka Doncic for superstar big man Anthony Davis.
Davis went off in his Mavericks debut, dropping 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks in a win over the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately for Davis, he got injured in his first game as a Maverick.
Davis has been criticized for his constant injury concerns for years, and it is carrying over to his new home. The ten-time NBA All-Star has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings with a left conductor strain, and fans have taken to social media to express their concern over another injury that is sidelining him.
"We need to get used to seeing these posts," one fan commented. "I hate how injury prone he is."
"Praying for his health as a Lakers Fan the league is better when Anthony Davis is healthy," another fan said.
"Welcome to the AD experience," a fan responded.
"Dang he is already avoiding [Domantas Sabonis] after joining the Mavs smh," another fan commented.
The Mavericks have built a championship-caliber roster around Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but they certainly need their new star big man healthy to have a shot at anything. With Davis sidelined, the Kings have a much better shot at beating the new-look Mavericks on Monday night.
