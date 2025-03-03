NBA Fans React to Major Zach LaVine Announcement
When the Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and brought in Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls in return, many fans were skeptical of the fit. Pairing LaVine with guys like Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan does not seem like the best fit on paper, but the two-time All-Star has proven his worth in Sacramento.
Through ten games as a King, LaVine is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, but has especially shined in his last three. In his last three, LaVine is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the field and 63.6% from beyond the arc.
His impressive play has sparked a three-game win streak by Sacramento and has landed LaVine an honor from the NBA.
On Monday, the NBA announced that LaVine has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, but NBA fans had some mixed feelings over the LaVine announcement especially.
Via Symbolize: "my goat deserved this fr"
Via Kings Guy: "Zach Lavine West player of the week!! Let’s gooo"
Via LeLuka Show: "Zach Lavine over Lebron. Cmon NBA this is ridiculous. HES 40 and putting up MVP numbers"
Via Party Crasher: "Curry leading nba in scoring for the week and month and has a 8-2 record but he still ain’t win 🤣"
While other guys like LeBron James and Steph Curry might have been candidates for the award, LaVine went off this week, highlighted by his historically efficient 42-point outburst in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
LaVine did not get off to the best start in Sacramento, but the two-time All-Star guard has shown the franchise and the fanbase exactly what he is capable of.
