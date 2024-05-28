NBA Insider Reveals Details on Mike Brown Contract Feud
While the NBA Conference Finals are wrapping up, the Sacramento Kings have been at the forefront of the league's drama fix. After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Brown and the Kings have "tabled talks" on a contract extension, fans around the league discuss what the Sacramento front office could possibly be thinking if they do not keep him around.
NBA reporter Marc Stein reports why the contract talks have halted, giving an odd reason why the Kings front office are hesitant to extend Brown:
It appears that the combination of Brown's desire for a significant salary bump and the Kings' postseason disappointments of the past two springs has given his bosses pause.- Marc Stein, The Stein Line
After breaking a 16-year playoff drought in his first season as a King, Brown has proven to be the most valuable asset in Sacramento. Despite winning two fewer games than the season prior and coming one game short from their second consecutive playoff appearance, Brown is by far the best head coach the Kings have had in nearly two decades, and throwing that away would be unbelievable.
Sacramento cycled through 11 head coaches who could not take them to the playoffs or even break the 40-win mark. Brown came to Sacramento, broke the drought, and won 48 and 46 games in his first two seasons, respectively. Kings GM Monte McNair and the front office should be giving Brown anything he wants to keep him in Sacramento.
