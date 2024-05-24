NBA Writer Gives Kings One Realistic Signing
The Sacramento Kings are preparing for a busy offseason after missing out on the playoffs just one year after finishing as the 3rd seed in a tightly contested Western Conference.
The Kings' front office made barely any moves last offseason, signing only a couple players including EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov and veteran big man JaVale McGee. These two weren't enough to take Sacramento to the promise land, so general manager Monte McNair has some moves to make this summer to lead his organization back to the playoffs.
In a new Bleacher Report article from Andy Bailey, he lists current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson as a realistic target for the Kings in the offseason. Anderson is finishing up the second year of a two-year deal he signed in 2022 where he's earning about $9 million per year.
This salary range lands right in Sacramento's ballpark (sorry A's fans), especially if guard Malik Monk opts not to return to California's capital. Monk is projected upwards of $20 million per year, a figure that the Kings simply cannot afford with stars like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis on the payroll. On top of that, California's state tax makes it a less attractive landing spot for high-earning players.
Thankfully, Anderson could bring something that Sacramento could use: defense. The Wolves' seventh-man has helped bring the team to the Western Conference Finals, a height that the Kings haven't reached in decades. Anderson had the second-best defensive rating in the NBA for backup forwards with at least 60 games played this season, showing both consistency and ability.
A strong defensive backup could give Sabonis some relief on that end of the court, something that was certainly missing in the 2023-24 season. Anderson is set to hit free agency after the NBA Playoffs which are set to end in mid-June.
