New Report on Kings, Lakers Interest in Nine-Year NBA Veteran
The Sacramento Kings have been at the forefront of plenty of trade and free agency rumors throughout the 2025 offseason, but no significant moves have been made yet. The Kings are in the process of adding Dennis Schroder as a veteran point guard, trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric, and have signed Drew Eubanks, but more is likely to come.
The Kings have been linked to a few veteran guards and are expected to target another ball-handler besides Schroder to bolster their backcourt.
One name to watch for the Kings has been Malcolm Brogdon, but they are far from the only team looking to add the nine-year veteran free agent.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported on The Stein Line that the Kings are joined by teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and LA Clippers as potential suitors for Brogdon.
"League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon's exit and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old. That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks," Fischer wrote.
Brogdon, 32, played just one season for the Wizards before hitting unrestricted free agency, and now the franchise is expected to explore sign-and-trade routes to find him a new home. In his lone season in Washington, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, but played just 24 games. Brogdon has had some recent injury concerns, playing in 40+ games just once over the past four seasons.
Brogdon is likely set to play for his fifth different team within five years, but could be an ideal veteran guard to bring in for many of the teams that Fischer listed. The Kings have been in desperate need of point guard help since trading away De'Aaron Fox, and even though a combo of Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Brogdon is not the ideal solution, it is a temporary band-aid.
Teams like the Lakers, Warriors, and Clippers will likely be much more desperate to add veteran help, especially as they have championship aspirations. The Kings, on the other hand, would be much better off targeting a younger point guard, especially after adding Schroder to fill their short-term void.