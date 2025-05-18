Sign of Hope for the Kings: New York Knicks Playoff Run
As the playoffs continue, the Sacramento Kings continue their work on the sidelines, with Scott Perry and Doug Christie facing an extremely challenging road ahead.
While Sacramento has been out of the postseason since their play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Scott Perry's most recent team is about to start a battle to make it to the Championship; the New York Knicks.
The Knicks took down the reigning champion Boston Celtics to set up a series against the Indiana Pacers, and while Perry hasn't been employed by the Knicks since the end of the 2022-23 season, but there's no denying that he helped set up the Knicks for long-term success while he led the front office.
Perry's two main acquisitions for the Knicks were Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. While Randle is no longer with the team, Brunson is cementing himself as one of the games biggest playoff stars, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to lead the Knicks to the conference finals.
And even though Randle is no longer on the team, he joins Brunson and the Knicks as one of the final four teams as the Minnesota Timberwolves await the winner of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Randle was instrumental in getting Karl Anthony-Towns to New York, from both a contract and talent perspective. Thanks to a talented roster that could be fine-tuned to continue to improve, the Knicks were able to trade for players like Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby.
Everything ties back to the Knicks developing a culture and foundation under Perry, which is everything he and Christie have talked about since their opening press conference.
The Kings need to build an identity. The Beam Team was the best offensive team in NBA history at the time, but instead of leaning into that identity, the Kings worked hard to improve their defense. While that makes sense to build a contender, it felt like they were going away from their super power.
And now the Kings are facing an uphill battle with an aging roster devoid of a clear path forward.
Another player that Perry brought to New York was Josh Hart, one of, if not the best, hustle players in the NBA. Not only did Hart bring his energy and hustle to the team, but he also fit Tom Thibodeau's scheme to a tee. Doing the same for Christie will be crucial to set him up for success.
It's important to note that the Knicks success didn't happen overnight. In his first season with New York, the team won 29 games, and then followed that up with a 17-win season.
It's been reported that Perry isn't planning on stripping down the Kings roster, but immediate success would be a surprise, especially with the current state of the Western Conference.
But taking a step back to look at Perry's run with the Knicks, it's clear that he left them in better shape than they were in upon his arrival. With the Kings in bad shape after Monte McNair's departure, let's hope that the Knicks' current playoff run can be a sign that better days are ahead for the Sacramento Kings.