Three Things to Watch in Kings, Suns Matchup
Summer League has been pretty successful for Sacramento so far. The Kings won both their matchups, with rookies Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford having solid outings in both. Clifford and Raynaud look like steals, while Mason Jones and Isaiah Crawford have also played well so far.
Unfortunately, Raynaud will be out tonight with a hand injury, but there are still plenty of things to watch for as the Kings take the court for their third Summer League matchup.
#1: Dylan Cardwell
Raynaud has been getting a ton of minutes because he’s been playing well, but the other bigs on Sacramento’s Summer League roster have not been very memorable. One player that I’m looking at to take advantage of Raynaud’s absence is Dylan Cardwell.
The former Auburn Tiger is advertised as an athletic rim protector with a lot to work on offensively, and that seems about right after games one and two. Cardwell hasn’t been great in his 21 minutes on the court, but he did look a lot better last game, where he pulled down 5 boards and had a highlight block on a fast break.
Cardwell’s block showed exactly why the Kings wanted him as he used his speed and motor to stop an easy bucket. Offensively, I’m just looking for Cardwell to get some put-backs, screen hard, and get comfortable in the dunker spot to give Sac’s guards an easy target. Defensively, is where I’m looking for Cardwell to shine tonight and show off the athleticism that landed him a contract.
#2: Nique Clifford’s On Ball Game
At Colorado State, Clifford got a lot of opportunities to play with the ball in his hands after fellow King, Isaiah Stevens, moved on to the NBA, and Nique looked solid in that role. I’m not looking for Clifford to turn into prime Chris Paul, but the more comfortable he gets with the ball in his hands, the better the Kings can be this season.
Against the Bulls, Clifford immediately made his mark as a distributor and racked up three assists early as Devin Carter took on more of an off-ball role. I’m also looking for Clifford to show off some of his in-between game with floaters and pull-ups when he gets chased off the line without a clean run at the rim.
With a bit of a logjam at the two spot in Sacramento, Clifford being able to take on the lead guard role for even just a few minutes a game will open up a ton of different lineups and allow Carter, Monk, LaVine, and others to play off-ball where they are most effective.
#3: Isaac Jones’ Shooting
Isaac Jones has already had a decent amount of NBA experience and was one of the better players in the G-League last season, averaging 21 points and 10 boards per game while shooting 57% from the field. Isaac has been okay so far with 11 points in both outings, but he’s a much better player than the majority of the guys he’s matching up with, and I expect him to show that tonight.
One thing that Isaac talked about improving a few weeks ago was his corner 3, which would be a huge development for his game. Jones is a good athlete and plays really hard game after game, but he needs to show a bit more versatility offensively if he wants to get consistent playing time.
As a slightly undersized 4, shooting will be Isaac’s big swing skill going forward, and I’d like to see him let it fly tonight. With Keegan Murray as the only other player on the roster who has the size and skill to play the 4, Isaac being able to be a guy that coach Doug Christie trusts would go a long way for Sacramento next season.