Kings Rule Out Key Player for Summer League Game vs Suns
The Sacramento Kings are off to a great start in the Las Vegas Summer League, but will be without one of their key contributors through two games tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
KCRA3's Sean Cunningham reported that rookie Maxime Raynaud will be sitting out tonight's game against the Suns due to wrist soreness that he suffered against the Orlando Magic.
The Kings opened up their Summer League against the Magic and had their second game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. That likely means that the injury is nothing serious, if Raynaud was able to play through it in the second game.
We don't know the extent of the injury or soreness. That's a good sign that this is a short-term soreness for the 7-foot-1 center.
But in Summer League, it's not worth the risk for him to stay on the court. It's not uncommon for rostered NBA players to get shut down at some point or another in Summer League. There is no current updates on whether Raynaud will come back for the Kings' fourth game on Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if his time is done.
In his two games so far, Raynaud has averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 53.8% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. He showed his ability to score inside and outside, as well as his passing ability and better than expected defense.
Raynaud was known for his offensive game, but many questioned if he could function enough on defense to stay on the court. Early indications in two games is that he can, as he's done a good job anchoring the defense with his size and vocal leadership on that end of the court.
While his time in Summer League may be coming to an end, or at least a pause, Raynaud has shown he's ready to contribute sooner rather than later for the Kings, which is all we can ask from Summer League.
Especially from a player who was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the draft. Raynaud had buzz coming into the exhibition games, and he'll leave with the same amount of excitement, if not more.
In his place, the Kings will likely turn to undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell, who signed a two-way contract with the Kings following the draft.
Cardwell has also had some exciting moments early on in his Summer League action, including showing off his impressive defensive potential at the rim.
The Kings and Suns will tip off tonight at 7:00 PM PT as the Kings look to move to 3-0 and position themselves for a championship run in the exhibition tournament.