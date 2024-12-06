Victor Wembanyama's Updated Injury Status for Kings vs Spurs
The Sacramento Kings have had a disappointing start to their 2024-25 campaign, falling to 10-13 after Thursday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Kings are looking for a much-needed bounce-back win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Kings have not beaten the Spurs this season, losing both of their previous matchups. Luckily for the Kings, things seem to have gotten much easier.
Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Friday's matchup against the Kings as he deals with lower back soreness. Wemby already missed Thursday's loss to the Chicago Bulls and is seemingly on track to miss another on Friday, but is officially a game-time decision.
The 7-foot-3 French phenom has torched the Kings this season, averaging 34 points, 14 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 3 blocks in two San Antonio wins.
Star guard Devin Vassell has already been ruled out ahead of Friday's matchup, so the Spurs are tracking to be without their two leading scorers against the Kings.
The Kings tend to struggle against short-handed opponents, an unfortunate trend over the past couple of seasons. The Spurs are surprisingly 2-1 when Wembanyama and Vassell are both sidelined, including a convincing upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wemby, 20, has already catapulted himself into being one of the top big men in the league. If he has to miss Friday's matchup against the Kings, it will be a huge blow, but the Kings definitely cannot let their foot off the gas.
