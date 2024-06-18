Way-Too-Early 2025 NBA Finals Odds Disrespects Kings
The Boston Celtics brought home the Larry O'Brien Trophy to wrap up the 2023-24 NBA season, but fans and media have already begun looking toward next year. DraftKings Sportsbook released the 2025 NBA Finals odds, putting the Sacramento Kings in the league's bottom half.
According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, Sacramento has +5000 odds to win next year's finals, which is the 17th-best in the league. Oddly enough, they are just one spot behind the Indiana Pacers, who have +4000 odds, despite making it to the Eastern Conference Finals led by former King Tyrese Haliburton.
There are nine Western Conference squads with better odds than the Kings. Sacramento is tied with the New Orleans Pelicans, who sent the Kings marching into the offseason after taking them down in the Play-In Tournament with a playoff berth on the line.
The star-studded Golden State Warriors, who missed the playoffs with a play-in loss to Sacramento, somehow floats around the top of the league with the ninth-best odds to win the Finals. The odds suggest the Kings will be the worst team in the Pacific Division next season, but fans should have optimism for a better year than that.
Led by two young stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings should be poised for success, but the front office must continue to build around them this offseason.
