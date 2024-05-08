Wizards Send Kyle Kuzma to the Kings in Bold Mock Trade
The Sacramento Kings have been on the hunt for a talented wing to pair with standout sophomore Keegan Murray since last off-season, and this summer could be the time they finally make it happen. Rumors circulated about the Kings targeting Washington Wizards F Kyle Kuzma ahead of the trade deadline, but since no move was made, many fans gave up on the idea of the 28-year-old forward moving to Sacramento.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley crafted a mock trade that completes the Kuzma to Sacramento conversations:
Sacramento Kings receive: Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards receives: Harrison Barnes, Colby Jones, 2 protected future first-round picks
The Kings would take on Kuzma and the final three seasons of his four-year/$90 million contract. While giving up Harrison Barnes is an expected move in any hypothetical trade for Sacramento, they might be more hesitant to include their precious draft capital and their 2023 second-round pick Colby Jones.
Kuzma is coming off a career-best season, averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. While his presence on offense would certainly bolster Sacramento's capabilities, he might not be what the Kings need between Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis in their starting lineup.
It would be interesting to see the Kings experiment with Kuzma, as he has not played on a winning team since 2021 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Getting Kuzma back on a playoff-caliber team as the third or fourth option could be an ideal situation for the talented forward, but that experiment might not be worth sending away future draft capital.
