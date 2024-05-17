Kings Reportedly Interested in Former All-Star Center
The Sacramento Kings aren't just preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft this summer. After a disappointing end to the season, the Kings could be in the market for Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.
Allen, 26, still has two years remaining on his 5 year / $100 million dollar contract that he signed in 2021. Cleveland reporter Evan Dammarell recently said that Allen could be "available for the right price" if guard Donovan Mitchell chooses to re-sign with the Cavaliers.
From an outside perspective, it would be rather difficult for the Kings to afford Allen's contract. On top of that, a center that can't stretch the floor is maybe the opposite of what is needed in Mike Brown's team. Star forward Domantas Sabonis operates better when he can control the paint, hence the entire reason as to why the Indiana Pacers chose to trade Domas when the team already had Myles Turner.
Coming off his best season, Sabonis should be left alone in his role as a playmaking big that can dominate the glass. Instead, Sacramento could take a look at acquiring a stretch four that can give more diversity to a Kings offense that looked repetitive towards the end of the season.
Other teams that are interested in Allen include the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans could be losing out on Jonas Valanciunas this summer, so Allen could fit in as a replacement in the Big Easy.
Allen averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season, which aren't bad numbers. The issue is Sacramento already has a player putting up even better numbers. A trade like this could be costly to the potential future of the Kings as the team aims for a playoff run in the 2024-25 campaign.
Expect trade rumors and offseason talk to heat up as the NBA playoffs continue to come to a close before the offseason officially starts.
