76ers' Star QUESTIONABLE For Game 2 vs. Knicks
Tyrese Maxey was a late addition to the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report for Monday night's Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game against the New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT), as the first-time All-Star is listed as questionable with an illness. Philadelphia is looking to avoid an 0-2 series deficit after dropping Game 1 by a 111-104 final on Saturday.
Maxey was the Sixers' leading scorer in defeat, putting in 33 points on 14-of-26 from the field. He was 9-of-12 alone in the second half alone, helping Philadelphia get back in the game after the Knicks took a double-figure lead.
The ailing 76ers briefly lost reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid during Saturday's game and now have to worry about Maxey's health as a return to Wells Fargo Center looms later this week. Philadelphia's problems sans Embiid have been well documented, but things are equally dire when Maxey has to sit, as they're 4-8 without his services this season.
Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Game 2. Embiid is likewise listed as questionable with a knee injury that forced him to the locker room in Game 1 but partook in Monday's morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Embiid scored 15 points in the opening period of Saturday's game but shot just 2-of-11 in the second half.
The Knicks' injury report for Monday remains empty with the obvious, lasting exception of Julius Randle, who is out for the seaon with a shoulder injury.
