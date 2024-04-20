NBA Exec. Critical of Knicks Playoff Thoughts
"In this sort of race, there's no silver medal for finishing second.”
The late Sean Connery's dire advice to his on-screen son Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" could've well applied to the New York Knicks' chase for the second seed in the Eastern Conference: sure, their runner-up finish is their best in over a decade but the reward s a date with a healed Philadelphia 76ers group boasting reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid at full strength.
This Knicks has been lauded for the team's never-say-die attitude in the face of several major injuries. An anonymous NBA team executive, however, politely chided New York for going all out at the end of the year for securing the second slot.
"This one is tough. I can’t believe New York decided to win that last game (laughs)," the executive told Sam Amick and Josh Robbins in an NBA playoff preview for The Athletic. "“The Basketball Gods, this and that. But do you really want to face a fully healthy Philly team? Probably not."
Philadelphia was relegated to the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament after they had to go a good part of the season without Embiid, who missed 43 games with a meniscus injury. The 76ers went 16-27 with Embiid sidelined but improved to 32-8 when he was on the floor on Wednesday, when they squeaked by the Miami Heat 105-104 in the Play-In opener. With the win, Philadelphia earned the right to play the Knicks in round one and avoided the Association-leading Boston Celtics.
New York earned the right to face the first Play-In winner by winning each of its final five games, including an overtime triumph over the Chicago Bulls on the final day of the regular season. A Milwaukee loss allowed the Knicks to swipe the second seed, relegating the Bucks to third place, where they'll face the sixth-ranked Indiana Pacers (who took three of four from the Knicks this season).
The Knicks weren't affected by Embiid's arrival, as they dealt Philadelphia a 36-point defeat back on Jan. 5 in the one time he took the floor this season. Modern Sixers basketball has also been defined by postseason disappointment, including a seven-game loss to Boston in last year's conference semifinal.
That, however, wasn't enough to convinced the executive that the Knicks can prolong the Sixers' misery, as they picked Philadelphia to prevail in seven games.
"This one can really go either way. I’ll go Sixers in seven," the executive said. "New York is going to be playing tired, playing the way they’re playing. They are still small. They’re fighters, but they’re small. No Julius (Randle). They’ve got nobody for Embiid. (Isaiah) Hartenstein is not going to do anything for Embiid. I think it’s going to be Sixers.”
An anonymous coach and scout were more optimistic about the Knicks' chances, picking them to prevail in six and seven games respectively. The series tips off on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
