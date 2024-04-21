Mitchell Robinson Solves Knicks Present - And Future - Problem
New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson was the center of attention in the finest way possible in Game 1. That's literally a tall task when Joel Embiid is on the other side.
Game 1 offered Robinson a throwback performance in the sense that he was the center playing the crucial minutes for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden: Robinson put forth one of the finest relief efforts in metropolitan postseason memory as the hosts planted euphoria and a series lead with a 111-104 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener of the division rivals' Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series.
It's perhaps appropriate that Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, played a vital role in the opening game of the team's most legitimate championship case in quite some time: the sixth-year New Yorker had 12 rebounds, eight points, and four blocks off the bench.
In his busiest night since returning from a December ankle injury that cost him 50 games (32 minutes), Robinson also tied a franchise playoff record with seven offensive rebounds off the bench, joining the company of Anthony Mason (1993), Kurt Thomas (1999), and Marcus Camby (2000).
Robinson's biggest impact, ironically enough, came in a lacking sense on the box score: the metropolitan staple was draped on reigning MVP Joel Embiid in the final minutes, limiting to 0-of-5 from the field in the fourth period, part of a 2-of-11 tally in the second half overall.
“I felt more energized," Robinson said, per Peter Bote of the New York Post. "The crowd helped a lot, home court, their energy helped us out a lot, so just went out there and played hard. This is the playoffs."
"It’s a dogfight. You've got to go out there and play hard. You have to. Like, who wants to go home?”
Robinson was obviously speaking about avoiding elimination but he certainly felt at home in Game 1: it was he who played the crunch time minutes, he who painted the paint blue and orange, much as he did last season when the Knicks had to deal with the youthful antics of Evan Mobley in Cleveland.
Even Robinson's mistakes proved euphoric: when he inexplicably caught an inbounds pass in the final minute, which send his anemic 41 percent success rate to the foul line, he calmly sank two in a display that more less fully killed Philadelphia's hopes. It was Robinson's first perfect night at the free throw line where he tried at least two since Nov. 30 against Detroit.
"He’s been coming back from injury so I think it’s been tough on him,” fellow depth star Miles McBride, he of 21 points, said, per Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record. "I think he just wanted to step up and take on the challenge.”
Robinson's rebound, and rebounds, hint at a bright path ahead for the Knicks, not only for this series but for the future as well: as the Knicks' homegrown stars dwindle (he, McBride, and Jericho Sims are the only current Knicks to get a call from the team on draft night), Robinson's name has frequently been included in mock trades of the amateur and professional variety as New York seeks a star. Despite a relatively spotty injury history (playing less than 60 games in three of the past four seasons), Robinson certainly had his value at an all-time high considering he was well on his way to both a career-best in rebounding and All-Defensive Team honors before his injury.
But with Isaiah Hartenstein having effectively played his way out of the Knicks' price range thanks to his super substitute duty in Robinson's absence, New York as least has the assurance of their familiar big man to get through the immediate future, one that well could have the added firepower of an established star that's attracted to what's developing in Manhattan.
For the time being, it'd perhaps be best to keep Robinson on the bench: there's no use in throwing away a diamond in the rough on the bench and, unless things get truly drastic, they might as well get as much use out of Hartenstein as they can before his bittesweet free agency process gets underway. But the Knicks appear set with one of the league's most underrated x-factors, as Robinson continued to rep the endangered species of a pure center meant to camp under the boards and muscle his way to a sterling box score. When the time comes, he'll continue to fulfill that role for the Knicks in a more primary role ... unless, of course, his prescence is required in the marquee trade the team has long-sought.
Robinson will get a chance to continue showcasing his value on Monday night when the Knicks go for a 2-0 lead on the 76ers in the best-of-seven set (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
