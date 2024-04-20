BREAKING: Joel Embiid Leaves Knicks-76ers Game 1
The Philadelphia 76ers' dreamy start to their postseason gave way to a potential nightmare.
Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid left Saturday's playoff opener between the 76ers and Knicks with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Embiid, who missed 43 games with an meniscus injury earlier this season, was escorted to the visitors' locker room at Madison Square Garden with about 2:30 left in the first half.
The apparent injury ocurred when Embiid threw the ball off the backboard to himself in a self-serving dunk attempt. He earned the easy double but landed awkwardly amidst OG Anunoby's futile attempt to block it.
Embiid's opening prowess guided Philadelphia to an early 13-point lead, as he put in 15 on his own in the first 12 minutes of just his second appearance with the Knicks this season. Embiid certainly fulfilled the middle initial of "MVP" this season: the 76ers were 32-8 when he took the floor this season but 16-27 otherwise. One of those eight losses was a 36-point shellacking at the hands of the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 5.
With Embiid resting in the early stages of the second quarter, the Knicks erased Philadelphia's early lead and are now up 58-46 at the halftime intermission. Miles McBride led the way with 16 points for the Knicks while Josh Hart had nine rebounds. With Embiid out, the Knicks capped off the first half on a 9-0 run.
[[UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. ET]]: Embiid took the floor for the 76ers to start the second half.