Could Knicks Trade Up for Top NBA Draft Prospect?
Ron Holland was once considered the top prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft, but his stock has dropped over the past few months.
Instead of going to college, Holland opted to play for G League Ignite this past season, but early returns suggested he wasn't ready for that level.
"Holland was once expected to be the first overall pick, but an inefficient, turnover-filled season with the G League Ignite torpedoed that possibility," Bleacher Report writes. "His physical tools might be impressive, but that's only part of the prospect evaluation. Fully focusing on them and ignoring the facts he shot just 23.7 percent from distance (and an underwhelming 72.8 percent at the line) and averaged more turnovers (3.2) than assists (3.1) is the wrong way to analyze incoming NBA talent."
Despite his fall, Holland still declared for the draft, but he may no longer be considered a lottery prospect at this point. This begs the question, should the New York Knicks make a play for him?
The Knicks are in an interesting position for the draft with the Nos. 24 & 25 picks. They will likely want to trade at least one of the picks because two rookies on a Tom Thibodeau-led team doesn't make a lot of sense, especially considering the Knicks were one win away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth.
The Knicks could use these either or both picks to trade up in the first round in order to get a prospect they would like. Holland could be the guy that fits that bill. He wouldn't have to play big minutes for the Knicks in his rookie year, but he could learn behind coach Thibodeau, New York's veterans and get minutes with the G League team in Westchester.
Then, maybe Holland becomes more ready for minutes when he's a little older. If his development goes the right way, then the Knicks could have a former top prospect as depth for a contending roster, which can only help their cause.
