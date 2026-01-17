Former NBA Coach Says Exactly What Knicks Problem Is

Offense sells tickets,defense wins games.

A phrase that is a bit cliche, but is true. In a league today, where scoring points is looked as exciting, the game still remains the same, that getting stops is the formula to winning at the highest level, and that is the hurdle the New York Knicks are experiencing now.

Knicks Losing Streak

In an 82 game season, there are ups and downs each team will hit. Since the re-start of the season, the Knicks have lost 7 of their last 9 games. During this four-game West Coast trip, they've lost 3 of their last 4 games.

The problem was highlighted by former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy.

"Anunoby playing great, McBride great, Hart, Towns––this is the problem with New York: the offense is good, still down double digits because they just. can't. stop. anybody," Van Gundy said during the team's loss to the Warriors.

–– Stan Van Gundy pic.twitter.com/O9FsYhaEIE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 16, 2026

This season, it is no secret the Knicks have been a below-average defense ranking 19th in the NBA. The Knicks were a top ranked defense over the last two seasons, and it seems as if they've lost that grit and grind mentality.

Knicks Head coach Mike Brown was ahead of the curve a couple of weeks ago after a win versus the New Orleans Pelicans that if they don't fix their inconsistencies defensively they were going to be in trouble.

"We haven't been able to sustain anything defensively 48 minutes…We've won a lot…but at end of day if we don't sustain…gonna be long year…We can score w best…we go up…then 3-4 bad D plays in row…Guys care… just haven't done it…physical…smarter…urgency" Brown said.

So what exactly is the problem?

Scheming and Bad Matchups

The Knicks have seven players on their roster who are averaging double digit points. Van Gundy and Brown are correct their ninth ranked league offense is not the issue. No matter how many points you score there will come a time you have to take something away from the opposing team.

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) lays the ball up defended by New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sure, the Knicks have players like Josh Hart, O.G. Anunoby, and Mykal Bridges, who play good to elite defense night in and night out. Taking the assignment on the top players in the NBA.

However, offensive-minded players such as Jalen Brunson, Miles "Deuce" Mcbride, and Jordan Clarkson who are defensive liabilities at the guard position. Karl-Anthony Towns, who tends to have a hard time staying out of trouble. These are things that will hold the Knicks back from their potential. Against superior talent, this will get exploited.

Defense is Effort and IQ

Everyone has to be bought in. Players don't need to be the fastest or the strongest to be all world defenders. Defense is about how bad you want to stop the opposing player/team from scoring. Unfortunately, the Knicks seem to put more effort scoring buckets than getting stops and that is formula shown not to be as successful when it comes to winning championships.

The coaching staff will need to establish a better game plan while trying to balance the lineups where defenses cannot exploit them. While the players, on the court need to bring in the effort defensively helping the next player out.

