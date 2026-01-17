Knicks Would Fill Biggest Need in Intriguing Nets Trade Idea

It has been a few weeks since the New York Knicks experienced the high of winning the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, and since that time, things have gone awry for the team.

The injury to Josh Hart certainly didn’t help matters with the Knicks falling victim to the same post-NBA Cup swoon that previous champions in the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have both endured.

With less than three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, time is ticking for the front office to address some of the weaknesses that have popped up with the team. They are in the market for another ball-handler and point-of-attack defender, along with some depth along the front line.

The signing of Guerschon Yabusele has not panned out, which makes him the No. 1 trade piece the team has. Alas, his level of performance makes it very difficult to bring back anything of value unless other pieces are added alongside him.

Knicks and Nets could be trade partners again

Nov 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks President Leon Rose sits courtside during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Zach Lowe shared that New York could look to combine Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet and second-round picks in an effort to not only upgrade the roster, but clear a little money with the team being right up against the apron.

Who could they target with such a package? The NBA writer suggested the Brooklyn Nets as a possible trade partner, mentioning big man Day’Ron Sharpe and forward Ziare Williams as names he has heard as targets for the Knicks.

"I think the Knicks are going to try to do something where they turn Yabusele plus Dadiet plus some seconds into a player that makes a little bit less money than those guys do combined, but can play for them" Lowe said. "Someone threw out Day'Ron Sharpe. I think Day'Ron Sharpe's been better than that trade package. Ziaire Williams was someone thrown out to me, like I could see that."

If New York wants to add another big man to the roster to fill the void that Yabusele’s lack of production has created, Sharpe would make sense. He would provide the team with another big body to handle rotation minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, especially when the latter is not in the lineup.

He has also played very well for the Nets this season. He is the only player who averages at least 15 minutes per game to have a positive Net Rating with a 0.6. The second best is Michael Porter Jr. with a -0.8.

Day'Ron Sharpe would be great pickup for Knicks

Dec 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There was excitement around Yabusele’s signing this past summer as the missing piece in the team’s frontcourt rotation. Alas, things haven’t panned out, with him struggling to find a rhythm in Mike Brown’s system.

Making $6.25 million this season with a team-option for the 2026-27 season worth the same amount, acquiring him for Yabusele and Dadiet would help New York clear more than $2 million from their books.

That would give them some wiggle room to operate on the buyout market to bring in more talent with the open roster spot that was created. Williams has an identical contract and would provide the same monetary positive as Sharpe.

However, it is hard to envision Williams cracking the Knicks’ rotation given his level of production this season. His -9.9 Net Rating is second-worst on Brooklyn this season, with only Cam Thomas’s -11 being worse.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!