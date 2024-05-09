First Aid in Game 2: Hobbled Knicks Go Up 2-0 on Pacers
The New York Knicks are running with the philosophy of no pain, no gain...especially when the yield is a two-game lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.
Despite varied ailments to OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, the Knicks managed to eke out a 130-121 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the best-of-seven set at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson, dealing with a sore foot, missed the entire second period but returned to lead the charge in the second half, which saw the Knicks erase a deficit that reached as high as a dozen. The point guard thus saw his streak of 40-point playoff games end at four but he nonetheless led the Knicks in scoring at 29, part of a night that saw the hosts shoot 57 percent from the floor.
Anunoby wasn't fortunate enough to return from hamstring issues but helped keep the Knicks in the game with 22 points in the first half before finishing with 28. Josh Hart had another game of perfect attendance, earning 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Game 3 will shift the series to Indianapolis with the resumption set for Friday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
