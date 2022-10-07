Knicks' Evan Fournier Has Blunt Response to Draymond Green Punch

A fight between Golden State Warriors players Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has drawn the attention of New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier. What did he have to say?

The Golden State Warriors punch heard 'round the world has many people getting their two cents in ... including New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier.

Earlier this week, Warriors guard Jordan Poole and forward Draymond Green got into a heated argument in practice that ended in a physical altercation between the two champions. TMZ released the video of the fight, which looked a lot worse than what was described in the original report.

After seeing the video, Fournier took to Twitter to share his reaction.

"There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that," Fournier tweeted.

The Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action for Green after his actions, and Golden State might have no choice now that the video of the moment was leaked to the press. It would not be a good PR move to let Green walk away from this scot-free.

While it is uncertain if Green will receive a fine or suspension, it's likely that some form of punishment is coming. One of the top storylines for Golden State will this become how much this will affect the Warriors' title defense.

The Knicks play the Warriors twice this upcoming season. The first get-together lands on Nov. 18 at Chase Center in San Francisco before the rematch arrives on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden.

In the meantime, Fournier will have the night off for rest when the Knicks' battle the Indiana Pacers in preseason action on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

