Fail For The Frenchman: Should Knicks Tank For Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama appears to be one of the best NBA Draft prospects in this generation. Should the New York Knicks make plans to try and position themselves in a place to draft him?

The New York Knicks are looking for that next star to truly complete their team alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

They made it work with Jalen Brunson in free agency, and while the jury's still out on him, they need to make another move. That move could have been a trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers beat them on that offer.

Maybe the Knicks' approach is wrong. Perhaps free agency or the trade market isn't the route to take if they want to improve their team. It's possible that the draft is the best-case scenario, especially with Victor Wembanyama headlining this year's generational draft class.

Many teams, including the Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, appear to be plotting to tank this season in order to position themselves for Wembanyama. But in the case the Knicks don't land on the moon, they could still land a star in Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, or Amen Thompson.

Wembanyama showed in his exhibition against G League Ignite why he is so coveted. He scored 37 points while making 7-of-11 threes and blocking five shots. Nobody in NBA history has recorded a stat line like that ... making him arguably the most intriguing draft prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago.

Wembanyama is a pipe dream for a team like the Knicks, but will New York be in a position to land him? Likely no.

The Knicks finished 37-45 last season, holding a better record than 11 other teams. With the addition of Brunson this season, the Knicks project to be slightly better, at least to linger in contention for the Eastern Conference's Play-IN Tournament.

While having a generational prospect in New York would be nice, the team should not waste a year while on the rise to flop for a chance at one of the top picks.

However, if injuries pile up in the early part of the year and things begin to go south, it might be better to shoot for rock bottom than to just settle for mediocrity.

Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 club faces G League Ignite in another exhibition on Thursday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

