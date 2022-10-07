Knicks vs. Pacers Preseason: How & What to Watch

The New York Knicks will look to keep their preseason streak of perfection alive against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

They say little, if anything, can be truly gleaned from the preseason. But don't tell that to the New York Knicks and their long-suffering supporters.

New York has won each of its last seven exhibition contests dating back to the 2020 slate, a streak they'll put on the line on Friday night when the Indiana Pacers visit Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks' latest early fall classic came in a 117-96 triumph over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, one highlighted by a sterling unofficial debut for new $104 million man Jalen Brunson, who earned 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. RJ Barrett led all Tuesday scorers with 21 points in 23 minutes.

Indiana is looking to recover from a 25-win campaign, its worst output since the 1984-85 season. The Pacers likewise triumphed in their own preseason opener, topping the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 on Wednesday.

What: Indiana Pacers (1-0) @ New York Knicks (1-0) (Preseason)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG

Keep An Eye On: Cam Reddish

Sure, call it a cop-out, as Reddish was also the one to watch on Tuesday, but that's the way it goes during the preseason when one lingers in his position.

The basketball gods have once again thrust Reddish into a preseason spotlight after his Tuesday debut: before the medical bug bit him again, Reddish was moving around well and contributing over 11 minutes of action backing up Evan Fournier. Though Reddish struggled from the field (1-of-6 on the night), he was an active prescience and brought the MSG crowd to its feet when he and Duke teammate Barrett turned a Brunson steal into two points, besting a two-on-two break over Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey. Reddish's plus-7 was second-best amongst Knicks reserves, one point behind Isaiah Hartenstein.

A collision with an official ended his day early, but the Knicks have confirmed that Reddish will be available on Friday ... while Fournier, fresh off a strong run with France's national group at EuroBasket, has been penciled in for a night off.

Several of Reddish's contemporaries took full advantage of the opportunity his void left behind on Tuesday: Immanuel Quickley tallied 13 points while Miles McBride stole six from Detroit. Whatever minutes Reddish is granted tonight, he must do whatever he can to make a positive difference.

Pacer to Watch: Bennedict Mathurin

Despite embracing a full-on rebuild, the Pacers are apparently taking their time with Mathurin, the sixth overall pick of the summer's draft. Indiana's success off the bench was a defining strike of their win over Charlotte, with Mathurin being one of three double-figure scorers (alongside Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson), scoring 15 on 5-of-10 from the field.

There's plenty for Mathurin to work on as he tries to inch his way toward the starting lineup: he was 0-of-4 from three-point range and was perhaps a little too physical on defense despite holding his own, charged with two fouls in 19 minutes. The Knicks' veterans would be wise to keep an eye on him as he looks to make a statement at MSG on Friday. His ability to attack the rim could provide a solid test for those looking to impress in the interior, such as McBride or Obi Toppin.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.