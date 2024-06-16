History Suggests Knicks Could Get Star at No. 24
The New York Knicks have the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it's a familiar position that they have been in before.
In 2013, the Knicks selected Tim Hardaway Jr. at No. 24, and he's gone on to enjoy an 11-year career in the NBA. Hardaway Jr. isn't the only former No. 24 overall pick to enjoy success in the league.
Here's a look at five former No. 24 picks since 2000 who have gone on to have good careers:
2006, Kyle Lowry
Lowry has enjoyed 18 years in the NBA, making the All-Star team six times throughout his career with the Toronto Raptors. In 2019, Lowry was the starting point guard as the Raptors won the NBA championship. He also made the All-NBA Third Team in 2016.
2008, Serge Ibaka
Ibaka had a successful career overseas before coming to the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was part of the team's heyday from 2009-16, where the Thunder made the playoffs in six out of seven seasons. Throughout that time, Ibaka made the All-NBA Defensive First Team three times.
In 2019, Ibaka was part of the 2019 Raptors championship alongside the aforementioned Lowry.
2011, Reggie Jackson
Jackson also emerged as a No. 24 pick and enjoyed 10+ years in the NBA. He's gone back and forth from starter to reserve with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, where he was part of the team's championship roster last summer.
2015, Tyus Jones
Jones is the first player on this list without a championship, but he has enjoyed a successful career that is only ramping up. Jones played four years with the Minnesota Timberwolves before another four-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. This past season, Jones became a starter for the Washington Wizards and is now expected to get a major payday in the offseason.
2018, Anfernee Simons
Simons has spent his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he likely hasn't even hit his prime yet. He averaged 22.6 points and 5.6 assists per game with the Blazers this past season and appears to be their best player at the moment.
If history has any indication for what could happen in this year's draft, the Knicks have a chance to find a solid contributor at No. 24.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!