Liberty's Commissioner's Cup Final Opponent Revealed
The New York Liberty's quest to repeat as Commissioner's Cup champions has a little bite to it.
Thursday's conclusion to Commissioner's Cup play on the WNBA landscape yielded the Liberty's opponent for the in-season competition's championship game on June 25, as New York will face the Minnesota Lynx. The idle Lynx, which went 4-1 in CC play, clinched their spot thanks to games played on Thursday, when the Seattle Storm's victory over the Dallas Wings afforded them all the necessary tiebreakers.
New York was the only undefeated team on the Commissioner's Cup slate, defeating each of its Eastern Conference sisters in an eight-day stretch that wrapped up on Sunday at home against Washington. The Liberty will look to become the first repeat winner of the Commissioner's Cup, which began in 2021. New York downed Las Vegas 82-63 in last year's final while Minnesota will be making its first appearance.
In a move partly inspired by the upcoming schedule adjustments necessitated by player participation in the upcoming Olympics, the 2024 Commissioner's Cup slate was narrowed from 10 games to five, with each team playing all of its conference foes once as opposed to the home-and-home matchup setup in prior years.
Though the Liberty (11-2) has won seven in a row, its most recent loss came to the Lynx back on May 25, as Minnesota wowed fans at Target Center with an 84-67 win. Four different Minnesotans reached double-figures as Napheesa Collier led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Collier's fellow UConn alumna Breanna Stewart led New York with 20 points in defeat. Beyond the Cup final, New York and Minnesota are set to meet twice more at Barclays Center in the regular season, the first such matchup dated July 2.
In the meantime, the Liberty face a WNBA Finals rematch on Saturday afternoon against the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
